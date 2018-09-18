App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 12:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Google to provide Renault-Nissan next-generation media system: Report

The alliance, which sells more vehicles than any other carmaker, will debut the system in its vehicles from 2021, WSJ reported.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Renault-Nissan alliance has picked Google's Android operating system to power its next-generation media system, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Renault-Nissan's move comes at a time other carmakers have been reluctant to hand control of their infotainment systems to tech rivals because of the potential additional revenue streams from the consumer data that is generated.

The companies declined to reveal the terms of the partnership.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 12:47 pm

