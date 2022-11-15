 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google to pay nearly $400 million to settle US location-tracking probe

Reuters
Nov 15, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

The investigation and settlement, which was led by Oregon and Nebraska, is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech giant from state attorneys general who have aggressively targeted the firm's user tracking practices in recent months.

Alphabet's Google will pay $391.5 million to settle allegations by 40 states that the search and advertising giant illegally tracked users' locations, the Michigan attorney general's office said Monday.

In addition to the payment, Google must be more transparent with consumers about when location tracking is occurring and give users detailed information about location-tracking data on a special web page, the Iowa attorney general's office said.

"When consumers make the decision to not share location data on their devices, they should be able to trust that a company will no longer track their every move," Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said in a statement. "This settlement makes it clear that companies must be transparent in how they track customers and abide by state and federal privacy laws."

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said: "Consistent with improvements we've made in recent years, we have settled this investigation, which was based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago."

Google said in a blog post on Monday that it would be "making updates in the coming months to provide even greater controls and transparency over location data."