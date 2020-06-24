App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Google to invest up to $2 billion in Polish data centre

News of the investment follows an announcement by Microsoft in May that it will invest $1 billion in a Polish data centre, as the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing tries to position itself as a regional technology hub.

Reuters

Google will invest as much as $2 billion in a data centre in Poland to deal with cloud services, the Puls Biznesu daily said on Wednesday.

"Region Google Cloud in Warsaw is the biggest investment in infrastructure of this type in Poland," the paper quoted Magdalena Dziewguc, Google Cloud's business development director in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe, as saying.

"We are getting ready for it to be operational at the beginning of 2021."

Jadwiga Emilewicz, Poland's deputy prime minister, told the paper she estimated Google could invest $1.5 billion to $2 billion in the project.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Google #Polish data centre #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.