Google to invest euros in new data centre in Finland: Report

Google owner Alphabet Inc said it would invest 600 million euros ($672 million) in a new data centre in Hamina, Finland, it said, according to a report by Finnish STT news agency on Monday.Google already has one data centre in Hamina, Finland and its other European data centres are located in the Netherlands, Ireland and Belgium.
First Published on May 27, 2019 01:20 pm