172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|google-to-block-political-ads-from-november-3-at-least-till-vote-count-is-complete-5890591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google to block political ads from November 3, at least till vote count is complete

The delay in vote count would be due to increase in mail-in voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said

Google on September 25 informed advertisers in an email that it will block advertisements related to the United States Elections 2020, on all its ad-serving platforms such as YouTube and Google Ads, from November 3.

The tech giant told advertisers they would be unable to run ads “referencing candidates, the election, state or federal office-holders, candidates, or political parties, as well as ads running on election-related search queries, or its outcomes given that an unprecedented amount of votes will be counted after Election Day this year,” Reuters reported.

The delay in vote count would be due to increase in mail-in voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said.

Close

A spokeswoman for Google said the ban would be in place for a minimum of a week, but date of lifting the ban is not decided. The ban is a part of the company’s ‘sensitive events’ policy and they will thus consider factors such as the time taken for vote count and whether there was civil unrest.

related news

Google’s move comes as social media companies face mounting pressure to control dishonest political ads. Facebook in September said it will stop accepting new political ads in the week before elections and reject those which claim victory before official results are out.

Notably, some COVID-19 ads have also been banned for lack of sensitivity towards public health emergencies or natural disasters under Google’s ‘sensitive events’ policy.
First Published on Sep 27, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Business #Google #US Elections 2020 #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.