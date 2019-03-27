App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 07:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Google to announce deal with Cuba on improving connectivity: Source

While relations between the United States and Cuba have nosedived of late, the old Cold War foes seem able to agree on the need to increase internet access in what has long been one of the Western world's least connected nations.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Alphabet Inc's Google plans to announce a memorandum of understanding with Cuban telecoms monopoly ETECSA on Thursday to explore ways of improving connectivity on the Communist-run island, a person familiar with matter told Reuters.

While relations between the United States and Cuba have nosedived of late, the old Cold War foes seem able to agree on the need to increase internet access in what has long been one of the Western world's least connected nations.

While President Donald Trump has tightened the decades-old U.S. trade embargo on Cuba, he has not eliminated an exception to it established by his predecessor Barack Obama, which allows U.S. telecommunications companies to provide services to Cuba, such as setting up fibre-optic cable.

U.S. tech behemoth Google has been working to expand its business in Cuba for years although the source said the agreement was not a commitment from the firm to build anything.

related news

The Cuban government had been set to hold a news conference in Havana with Google on Tuesday but then rescheduled it for Thursday.

Neither Google officials working on Cuba projects nor the government replied to requests for comment.

Whether because of a lack of cash, the U.S. embargo or concerns about the flow of information, the internet in Cuba was largely only available to the public at tourist hotels until 2013.

But the government has since made boosting connectivity a priority, introducing cybercafes and outdoor Wi-Fi hotspots, slowly starting to hook up homes to the Web and last December introducing mobile internet.

Still, Cubans complain the connection is slow and expensive and coverage is spotty. The cash-strapped government has acknowledged it needs to build up the infrastructure.

Google already took advantage of the Obama-era thaw in U.S.-Cuban relations, which have since frozen over once more, to set up a small pilot display centre in Havana and signed a deal in 2016 granting internet users quicker access to its branded content.

Former Google Chief Executive Eric Schmidt met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel twice last year, first in June in Havana and then at a meeting with other technology executives in New York in September.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 07:49 am

tags #Alphabet Inc #Cuba #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Cheers For Him During Match Against ...

Prosecutors Drop Felony Charges Against Empire Actor Jussie Smollett

Knew PM Modi Would Use Pulwama to Create War Hysteria, Says Imran Khan

Aston Martin Publishes Images of $8 Million Pair of Cars

EC Likely to Clear Revised MGNREGA Wage Rates by April 1

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,500 Level

IPL 2019 | CSK Players Give Birthday Boy Jadhav a Cake Facial After Wi ...

Raheem Sterling Calls for Premier League to Clamp Down on Racism

Solskjaer Boosted by Mourinho's Work, Claims Van Gaal

General Elections 2019: BJP, Sena pin hopes on Maratha quota, Modi's p ...

Congress can fund minimum income scheme by taxing super-rich, say econ ...

Land acquisition, bank cleanup and policies to revive agriculture: Raj ...

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

TV viewers may soon be able to switch service providers without changi ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 11, ...

Nifty Bank hits record high of 30,000; HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank lead

Alkem Labs a good buying opportunity, says Motilal Oswal

Money will chase emerging markets & India in particular, says ICICI Ba ...

Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion betwee ...

China destroys prints of 30,000 world maps which did not show Arunacha ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candi ...

WhatsApp dark mode spotted in Android beta, this is what it will look ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Arjun Mathur on starring in Bejoy Nambiar's anthology Flip, and playin ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...

Ram Charan will have a professionally ‘HIT’ year ahead, predicts g ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Gajraj Rao, Aparshakti Khur ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh has h ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Dominant Chennai Super Kings snuff out Delhi Capi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.