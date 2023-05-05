English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Google reveals new foldable pixel phone

    The company posted a video and photos of the device, called the Pixel Fold, showing a phone with a large external display and an even bigger internal screen that can close up like a clamshell.

    Bloomberg
    May 05, 2023 / 06:24 AM IST
    Google reveals new foldable pixel phone

    Google reveals new foldable pixel phone

    Alphabet Inc.’s Google gave a surprise early look at a foldable Pixel smartphone, heralding its move into a category currently dominated by Samsung Electronics Co.

    The company posted a video and photos of the device, called the Pixel Fold, showing a phone with a large external display and an even bigger internal screen that can close up like a clamshell.

    The company said on its website that it would provide more information on the device at its I/O conference on May 10. The event is also expected to include details on a cheaper version of the Pixel 7 phone and a tablet that Google originally previewed last year.

    May The Fold Be With Youhttps://t.co/g6NUd1DcOJ#GoogleIO #PixelFold
    May 10 pic.twitter.com/K8Gk21nmo8

    — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 4, 2023

    Related stories

    The move signals that Google is getting more serious about competing with Samsung and Apple Inc. in smartphones, an area where it’s struggled to gain a significant foothold. Though Google’s Android operating system is widespread, the company is dwarfed by other manufacturers in its sales of hardware.

    Foldables account for only 1% of smartphone shipments, according to Strategy Analytics and IDC data, but they contribute a larger share of revenue because they fetch higher prices. IDC estimates that shipments will more than triple from 2022, to roughly 50 million units annually, by 2027. That would still be less than 4% of the market, but would account for a $42 billion segment.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #foldable pixel phone #Google #World News
    first published: May 5, 2023 06:24 am