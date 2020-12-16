MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Google resolves problem with Gmail after outage

Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, showed there were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Gmail.

Reuters
December 16, 2020 / 10:54 AM IST
(Image courtesy: Stephen Phillips -Hostreviews.co.uk on Unsplash.com)

(Image courtesy: Stephen Phillips -Hostreviews.co.uk on Unsplash.com)

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it had resolved a problem with Gmail due to which some of its users had faced issues with the mailing platform, just a day after a global outage affected YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive.

Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, showed there were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Gmail.

"Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better," Google said.

Many of Google's services were on Monday hit by an outage that affected thousands for nearly an hour.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Radhika Anilkumar Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Aditya Soni)
Reuters
TAGS: #World News
first published: Dec 16, 2020 10:49 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.