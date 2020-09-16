Google pulls another 299 China-linked YouTube channels

About a month after Google deleted more than 2,500 China-linked YouTube channels alleging disinformation, the Alphabet-owned company has deleted another 299 YouTube channels linked to China.

A statement released on the matter by Google on September 15 read: “We terminated 299 YouTube channels as part of our ongoing investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to China. These channels mostly uploaded spammy content in Chinese about music, entertainment, and lifestyle. A very small subset uploaded content in Chinese about COVID-19 and current events in Hong Kong. These findings are consistent with our previous reports in the Q2 TAG bulletin.”

Google has not identified the specific deleted YouTube channels yet.

The Google move comes days after the Government of India banned 118 more Chinese applications over security concerns, including popular multi-player combat game PUBG. The latest list of banned apps includes PUBG Mobile, PUBG Lite, WeChat Work and Ludo All Star, among others.

Over 275 Chinese apps were being monitored for alleged violation of national security and citizens’ privacy. In June, India had banned 59 Chinese apps, which included TikTok, Club Factory, Cam Scanner, UC Browser, and Shein.

Disinformation planted by foreign actors has become a serious concern for politicians in the United States since the 2016 presidential election. It is believed the Russian government had a hand in securing incumbent US President Donald Trump’s win.

Companies like Google and Facebook have since been vigilant to avoid a similar influence on vote bank and issue regular updates on the steps they have taken to fight online propaganda missions.