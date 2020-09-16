172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|google-pulls-another-299-china-linked-youtube-channels-5848121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google pulls another 299 China-linked YouTube channels

Google had earlier deleted more than 2,500 YouTube channels linked to China as part of its effort to weed out disinformation on the videosharing platform.

Moneycontrol News

About a month after Google deleted more than 2,500 China-linked YouTube channels alleging disinformation, the Alphabet-owned company has deleted another 299 YouTube channels linked to China.

A statement released on the matter by Google on September 15 read: “We terminated 299 YouTube channels as part of our ongoing investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to China. These channels mostly uploaded spammy content in Chinese about music, entertainment, and lifestyle. A very small subset uploaded content in Chinese about COVID-19 and current events in Hong Kong. These findings are consistent with our previous reports in the Q2 TAG bulletin.”

Google has not identified the specific deleted YouTube channels yet.

Close

The Google move comes days after the Government of India banned 118 more Chinese applications over security concerns, including popular multi-player combat game PUBG. The latest list of banned apps includes PUBG Mobile, PUBG Lite, WeChat Work and Ludo All Star, among others.

related news

Over 275 Chinese apps were being monitored for alleged violation of national security and citizens’ privacy. In June, India had banned 59 Chinese apps, which included TikTok, Club Factory, Cam Scanner, UC Browser, and Shein.

Disinformation planted by foreign actors has become a serious concern for politicians in the United States since the 2016 presidential election. It is believed the Russian government had a hand in securing incumbent US President Donald Trump’s win.

Companies like Google and Facebook have since been vigilant to avoid a similar influence on vote bank and issue regular updates on the steps they have taken to fight online propaganda missions.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 04:16 pm

tags #China #Google #YouTube channels

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.