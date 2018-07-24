App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 07:34 PM IST

Alphabet reports robust earnings despite EU fine

Alphabet has been aggressively looking to expand in several other avenues, right from cloud computing to computers to the voice assistant market, dominated by Amazon’s Alexa.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google’s parent company, Alphabet posted robust second-quarter earnings easing the pressure on its stock that followed an antitrust fine imposed by European Union (EU).

According to a Mint report, profits of the second quarter in Alphabet reduced by 9.3 percent, to $3.2 billion. Alphabet shares were up 3.6 percent to $1,254.12 in after-hours trade.

Alphabet clocked revenue of $32.7 billion, which was a year-on-year (YoY) rise of 26 percent.

Google faced a record EU antitrust fine of 4.3 billion euros over its Android smartphone system, in a ruling that risks a fresh clash between Brussels and Washington.

The company's CEO Sundar Pichai said it was too early to understand the impact of the fines on Android’s operations.

The report said the smartphone operating system runs on more than 85 percent of the smartphones.

The EU Competition Commissioner said the US tech giant abused Android's dominant market position to boost usage of its own search engine and browser. Google may need to rethink its business arrangements with smartphone companies, it added.

A majority of the revenues came from its search engine and the YouTube video streaming website, with revenues totaling $32.5 billion. Advertising was still the main source of revenue, pulling in $28 billion in the second quarter, which was a 24 percent rise from the year-ago period.

Alphabet’s other projects saw losses, despite a 49 percent jump in revenues from a year ago. Waymo, its self-driving unit, had an operating loss of $732 million in the past quarter.

Alphabet has been aggressively looking to expand in several other avenues, right from cloud computing to computers to the voice assistant market, dominated by Amazon’s Alexa.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 06:27 pm

