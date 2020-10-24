Google must respond to US antitrust lawsuit by December 19

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued the $1 trillion company and accused it of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades. Google called the lawsuit “deeply flawed.”
Reuters
Alphabet Inc’s Google must respond to the U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit by December 19, according to a court filing.
The Justice Department on Tuesday sued the $1 trillion company and accused it of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades. Google called the lawsuit “deeply flawed.”
First Published on Oct 24, 2020 07:00 am