Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google modifies nursery rhyme into 'mask song' to promote COVID-19 precautionary measures

Google’s via its Instagram handle informed that if you say “Hey Google, sing the mask song” to an Android device that has its AI assistant, it will sing out the song for you

Moneycontrol News

Google is doing its bit to spread awareness about the importance of wearing masks in public to avoid transmission of COVID-19. The latest song released by Google, which promotes the basic precautionary measures of wearing masks, happens to be a modified version of the popular nursery rhyme ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’.

Google’s via its Instagram handle informed that if you say “Hey Google, sing the mask song” to an Android device that has its AI assistant, it will sing out the song for you.

Here are the lyrics to Google’s latest mask song:
“When in public, wear a mask. Just a teeny-weeny task.
It helps keep us safe and sound, health and care all around.
On your mouth and on your nose, good to cover both of those.”







View this post on Instagram


Sing along with Google Assistant. Just say, "#HeyGoogle, sing the mask song” to learn the new song.


A post shared by Google (@google) on

Close


Since its release, many on Twitter expressed how impressed they were by the tune, while others praised Google for its efforts.

Here are a few reactions to the song:





Earlier this month Google's search homepage demonstrated the practice of social distancing and also wearing a mask that in turn can save lives. It also encouraged one to wash hands regularly.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Google #Technology #world

