Google modifies nursery rhyme into 'mask song' to promote COVID-19 precautionary measures

Google is doing its bit to spread awareness about the importance of wearing masks in public to avoid transmission of COVID-19. The latest song released by Google, which promotes the basic precautionary measures of wearing masks, happens to be a modified version of the popular nursery rhyme ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’.

Google’s via its Instagram handle informed that if you say “Hey Google, sing the mask song” to an Android device that has its AI assistant, it will sing out the song for you.

Here are the lyrics to Google’s latest mask song:“When in public, wear a mask. Just a teeny-weeny task.It helps keep us safe and sound, health and care all around.On your mouth and on your nose, good to cover both of those.”

Since its release, many on Twitter expressed how impressed they were by the tune, while others praised Google for its efforts.

Here are a few reactions to the song:



This is so cool pic.twitter.com/iAqAWvNq5q — Leon Tape (@leon_tape) August 24, 2020





That’s epic

— subediishan (@subediishan2) August 25, 2020



A must have new poem...to be learned..not only by the children..but by the people of all ages. But @Google I would like to take it as a poem.. not as a song https://t.co/3WaSFu9agk — Sandhya (@san9dhya) August 25, 2020





Kinda funny we have to have a children's song made just to remind us to wear a mask... https://t.co/iQyc5TBde4

— st0rm aka Mason (@epicst0rmz) August 24, 2020



This is so cute even google has a mask song.....don't forget to wear your mask always specially when you go outside.And wash ur hands with soap everytime. A simple reminder but. a big help to care. @weareoneEXO #EXO https://t.co/GDZzHGDIYZ — LOVeLY_Chix85 (@LChix85) August 24, 2020