Google is starting to tell you how it found Search results

Google has been making changes to give users more context about the results its search engine provides.

Reuters
July 23, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

Alphabet’s Google will now show its search engine users more information about why it found the results they are shown, the company said on Thursday.

It said people googling queries will now be able to click into details such as how their result matched certain search terms, in order to better decide if the information is relevant.

Earlier this year it introduced panels to tell users about the sources of the information they are seeing. It has also started warning users when a topic is rapidly evolving and search results might not be reliable.
Reuters
Tags: #Google #search results #World News
first published: Jul 23, 2021 08:36 am

