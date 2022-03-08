English
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant

    The company, which has a market capitalization of about $4.53 billion, focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing.

    Reuters
    March 08, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST
    Google will also address competition concerns

    Alphabet Inc's Google is in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant, the Information reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the discussion.

    Mandiant's shares closed up 16% on the Nasdaq after the news.

    The company, which has a market capitalization of about $4.53 billion, focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing.

    A deal could bolster Google's cloud computing business, which generates more than $19 billion annually but has been losing billions of dollars a year, and help it compete with bigger rival Microsoft Corp, which also is reportedly interested in buying Mandiant, the report added.

    Mandiant became a standalone entity again last year when FireEye Inc, which acquired the company in 2013, sold its products business and the FireEye name for $1.2 billion to a consortium led by private-equity firm Symphony Technology Group.

    Google and Mandiant did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Google #Mandiant #World News
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 07:30 am
