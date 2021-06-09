MARKET NEWS

Google honours Hollywood icon Shirley Temple with animated doodle

Shirley Temple, the “Little Miss Miracle”, was not just an actor, dancer and singer, but also served as a US ambassador.

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

Search engine giant Google, on June 9, honoured American actor, dancer, singer, and diplomat Shirley Temple with an animated doodle.

On this day in 2015, the Santa Monica History Museum opened “Love, Shirley Temple,” a special exhibit featuring a collection of her rare memorabilia.

“Not only did Temple help millions of Americans through the hardships of the Great Depression as Hollywood's top box office draw, but she also later shared her charisma with the world through her work in international relations,” Google said.

Temple was born on April 23, 1928, in California’s Santa Monica. She began dance classes when she was three years old and captivated the nation when she landed a role in 1934 musical Stand Up And Cheer.

The “Little Miss Miracle” starred in a dozen films in 1934 alone. She was one of the most popular actors in the American film industry and became the first child actor to receive an Academy Award at the age of six.

She retired from the movie industry as a Hollywood icon at the age of 22 but later narrated the “Shirley Temple’s Storybook,” a children’s television series which adapted family-friendly stories.

In 1969, Temple was appointed as a representative of the United States to the United Nations (UN). She also represented the US at the 1972 UN Conference on the Human Environment.

Subsequently, the Republican politician was given the US ambassadorship to Ghana and Czechoslovakia – becoming the first female Chief of Protocol to the State Department.

In 2006, the Screen Actors Guild presented Temple with its Lifetime Achievement Award – the organisation’s highest honour. Temple passed away in 2014 and was survived by her three children.
