Google has mapped a piece of human brain, which is the most detailed in history: here's how they did it

Representative image

Adding to the ever-expanding field of neurology, scientists have created the most detailed map of the connections that exist in the human brain till date, using Google.

This brain map shows a large number of connections that exist in the brain, all-in-all, about 50,000 cells, all rendered in three dimensions. These are joined together by hundreds of millions of spidery tendrils, forming 130 million connections called synapses.

It also contains a data set that spans 1.4 petabytes which is about 700 times the storage capacity of an average modern computer.

The map is currently available online for free.

As per Viren Jain at Google Research in Mountain View, California this data set is so large that researchers have not yet studied it in detail. Jain compares it to a human genome, the News Scientist reported, which is still being studied after 20 years.

How did this project begin

The genesis of this project began when a team of scientists led by Jeff Lichtman from Harvard University got a tiny piece of the brain from a 45-year-old woman who suffered from drug-resistant epilepsy, the report said.

They received this soon after the woman underwent a procedure to remove a part of her left hippocampus, which was a source of her seizures.

Soon after, the team immersed this sample in preservatives and stained it with heavy metals like osmium. This is so that the outer membranes of every cell were visible under an electron microscope.

After this was done, they embedded it in resin to toughen it.

Finally, they cut it into slices around 30 nanometres thick, or about one-thousandth the width of a human hair, and used an electron microscope to image every slice.

After this Jain's team at Google joined in. They assembled the two-dimensional slices to form three-dimensional volume. The team then further applied machine learning to reconstruct the tendrils linking one neuron to another and labelled the different cell types.

Scientists have heralded this discovery. Catherine Dulac, a scientist from Harvard University, unrelated to the project, said that this was a treasure trove of data for years to come. This is because multiple discoveries are being made as a result of the project.

Jain's and his team at Harvard, have already made new discoveries about how the brain is wired. They found that there was a distinct difference in the way different neurons communicate with one another.

Lichtman and his team have also found mysterious pairs of neurons deep in the cortex that hadn’t been observed before.

What's the way forward?

While brain mapping has come a long way since it first began in the 1900s, to complete this entire mapping process across the brain is a separate challenge.

As per Lichtman, mapping the entire brain would need a data set that is a further 1000 times larger, a zettabyte. This he says is "comparable to the amount of digital content generated in a year by the planet Earth”.

While this may not be immediately feasible, scientists like Dulac has suggested that a more current approach would utilise this to explore cell maps and how it differs across people with different mental health conditions.