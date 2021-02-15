MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Google fined $1 million for misleading French hotel rankings

Google used the official source Atout France as well as input from other hotel-industry websites in its algorithm to rank hotels from one to five stars.

Associated Press
February 15, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Google has agreed to pay a fine of 1.1 million euros ($1.3 million) after French authorities concluded the search engine displayed misleading rankings for French hotels.

Previously, Google used the official source Atout France as well as input from other hotel-industry websites in its algorithm to rank hotels from one to five stars.

After receiving complaints from hoteliers about Google's rankings, the French governments fraud and competition agency launched an investigation in 2019 and 2020. It said it was to monitor the nature and fairness of the information provided by the platform across 7,500 establishments.

Google said that it has now made the necessary changes to only reflect the official French star rating for hotels on Google Maps and Search.
Associated Press
TAGS: #French government #Google #Google Ratings #Technology #World News
first published: Feb 15, 2021 08:41 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.