 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Google faces $25.4 billion damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices

Reuters
Sep 13, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST

"It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers," Damien Geradin of Geradin Partners said in a statement.

Alphabet unit Google faces damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its adtech practices in two suits filed in British and Dutch courts on Tuesday by a law firm on behalf of publishers.

"It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers," Damien Geradin of Geradin Partners said in a statement.

Reuters
TAGS: #Dutch #Google #UK #World News
first published: Sep 13, 2022 01:48 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.