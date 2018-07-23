Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter collaborate to make data download and transfer easier for users

If technology was a movie, this would be its biggest ensemble cast, as four of the largest technology companies in the world Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Facebook, are collaborating to make data download and transfer of their data between services, easier for users.

The four tech giants have joined hands to formally announce the Data Transfer Project (DTP) today.

In a report by Engadget, Damien Kieran, Data Protection Officer at Twitter said that DTP is an open-source initiative, aimed at creating new tools that will "enable people to freely move their information across the web."

The group has published a white paper, detailing the vision of DTP for a more flexible "data portability ecosystem." The group wants to have an open dialogue with developers and users in the same fashion going forward.

The DTP is still in the development stage, hence not available to the public. However, excited engineers can try some GitHub-hosted methods. The core objective of DTP is to get corporations out of the current contributors to embrace the new system, and in the process, users can have more flexibility over the services being used and the data size each one holds.

The DTP is designed to use a series of adapters capable of unraveling propriety APIs into easily understandable data packets. Adapters will be in two forms: first - import and export data adapters, and second - authentication adapters for the verification and protection of users. In action, it simply means that a user can transfer Instagram photos to Google Photos or Flickr, without the need of bulk- download and upload step.

The announcement comes close on the heels of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) introduction in the European Union (EU). The legislation has added a host of consumer-focused protections inside the EU, including a directive that all companies need to offer some data download tools for its users. The DTP, when launched will be applicable to all users around the globe, and not just EU citizens.

Kieran said, "This will take time but we are very excited to work with innovators and passionate people from other companies to ensure we are putting you first. Fundamentally this is about pushing towards a more open and dynamic internet."