MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Google, Facebook agreed to team up against possible antitrust action

The Journal report cited an unredacted version of a lawsuit filed by 10 states against Google last week.

Reuters
December 22, 2020 / 12:43 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google agreed to "cooperate and assist one another" in case of an investigation into their pact to work together in online advertising, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday.

The Journal report cited an unredacted version of a lawsuit filed by 10 states against Google last week.

The states had accused Google of working with Facebook in an unlawful manner that violated antitrust law to boost its already-dominant online advertising business.

According to the report, the lawsuit said that Google and Facebook were aware that their agreement could trigger antitrust investigations and discussed how to deal with them.

A Google spokesperson told the Journal that such agreements over antitrust threats are extremely common.

Close

The unredacted draft version of the lawsuit, which the Journal said it reviewed, also said that Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg signed the deal with Google.

The draft version also cites an email in which Sandberg told Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and other executives that "this is a big deal strategically," the report said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reuters
TAGS: #World News
first published: Dec 22, 2020 12:38 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.