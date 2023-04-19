 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google says services back up for US users

Reuters
Apr 19, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

Google down for more than 12,000 US users: Downdetector

Alphabet Inc's Google said services were back up for users in the U.S. after a brief outage late on Tuesday, according to a company spokesperson.

"There was a very brief issue affecting the availability of results for some searches, limited to the Americas region, and it was quickly addressed," the spokesperson said in an email, without disclosing further details on the outage.

At the peak of the outage more than 22,000 users were impacted, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.