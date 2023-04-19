English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Google down for more than 12,000 US users: Downdetector

    Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

    Reuters
    April 19, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST
    Google down for more than 12,000 US users: Downdetector

    Google down for more than 12,000 US users: Downdetector

    Alphabet Inc's Google was down for more than 12,000 users in the United States late on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

    Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Google #US #World News
    first published: Apr 19, 2023 07:17 am