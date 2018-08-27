Google Doodle of the Day: Legendary cricketer Sir Donald Bradman

Moneycontrol News

Google has dedicated its Doodle of the day to celebrate the 110th birth anniversary of legendary Australian cricketer Sir Donald George Bradman.

Bradman’s overall cricketing career saw a total of 6996 runs in 52 test matches with an incredible average of 99.94. Scoring 29 centuries along with 13 fifty-plus scores in just 80 international innings, Bradman’s batting average was 95.14 after playing 234 matches. He scored 28067 runs with 177 hundred.

Bradman was born in Cootamundra, New South Wales in 1908 and was known for leading an Australian team that was fondly called “The Invincibles”.

The Australian cricketer made his International debut at the age of 20 years against England in 1928 at Brisbane and incidentally played his last test match against the same opponent in 1948, just before he turned 40.

Bradman was the first batsman in Test cricket history to score two triple centuries. He was the first and only batsman to have remained unbeaten with a score of 299 in a Test inning and the first to score a Test triple century of 304 runs at number 5 position.

For 30 years, post his retirement, the Australian cricketer held on to a pre-eminent position in the cricketing world as an administrator, selector, and writer. To add to his impressive list of accomplishments, Bradman holds various records such as the highest career batting average, the highest series batting average, the highest ration of centuries and double centuries per innings played.

The cricketing legend breathed his last at his residence on February 25, 2001, at the age of 92 years old. In December 2000 he was hospitalised because of pneumonia.