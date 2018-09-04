App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 02:41 PM IST

Google Doodle of the Day: German artist Oskar Schlemmer

In the modern day, popular artists like David Bowie were influenced by Schlemmer's theatre designs, choreography and his works of abstract art.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Today's Google Doodle pays tribute to German painter, sculptor, designer and choreographer Oskar Schlemmer on his 130th birth anniversary, which shows a bulbous mechanical figure wearing a metallic mask standing in a ballet pose.

Schlemmer is well-known for staging “Triadisches Ballett” or “Triadic Ballet”, which was premiered in Stuttgart in 1922.

“With three dancers, 12 movements, and 18 costumes, Oskar Schlemmer’s innovative approach to ballet broke with all convention to explore the relationship between body and space in new and exciting ways,” Google said in its tribute to this great artist.

Schlemmer described this performance as “artistic metaphysical mathematics” and a “party in form and colour”.

Born in 1888, Schlemmer, the youngest of six children studied art in Stuttgart under landscape painters Christian Landenberger and Friedrich von Keller. He moved to Walter Gropius’s avant-garde Bauhaus School in Weimar to teach in the mural-painting and sculpture departments and later worked in Berlin but was forced to resign because of pressure from the Nazis.

The last decade of his life was marred by the Nazi dictatorship and defamation of his works. He eventually died of heart attack on April 13, 1943.

His final work entitled “Fensterbilder" ("Window Pictures," 1942), included a series of eighteen small and mystical paintings. His painting titled Idealistic Encounter was sold in 1988 for $1.487 million at Sotheby's in New York.

In the modern day, popular artists like David Bowie were influenced by Schlemmer's theatre designs, choreography and his works of abstract art.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 02:41 pm

