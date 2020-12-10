PlusFinancial Times
Google Doodle honours celebrates Sir W Arthur Lewis

After earning a doctorate in industrial economics, Sir W Arthur Lewis was given his first teaching position in 1932 and became the first Black faculty member at the London School of Economics.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 10:05 AM IST

Google has honoured economist and professor Sir W Arthur Lewis with a Doodle on December 10 — the day he was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics 41 years ago.

Born in St Lucia on January 23, 1915, Lewis found himself excelling in school at a young age. He left school at the age of 14, having completed the curriculum and went to work as a clerk in the civil service.

In 1932, when Lewis was finally sit the examination, he was awarded a government scholarship to study at the London School of Economics. Initially, he did not know what economics was but eventually, he recognised the subject as his passion.

“I had no idea in 1933 what economics was, but I did well in the subject from the start, and when I graduated in 1937 with first class honours, LSE gave me a scholarship to do a Ph.D. in Industrial Economics,” mentioned the biographical of Lewis on the website of The Nobel Prize.

After earning a doctorate in industrial economics, he was given his first teaching position in 1932 and became the first Black faculty member at the London School of Economics. This was converted into the usual four-year contract for an Assistant Lecturer in 1939.

Close

In 1948, at the age of 33, Lewis had become a full professor at the University of Manchester. He was the first Black person to hold a chair in a British university (at Manchester University), and the first Black instructor to receive full professorship at Princeton University.

Lewis is known to be a leading figure and pioneer in developing country research. His fundamental works from the middle of the fifties – Economic Development with Unlimited Supplies of Labour (1954), and Theory of Economic Growth (1955) – have been followed by a series of other important works. The most significant of these are his Wicksell Lectures of 1969 (Aspects of Tropical Trade, 1883-1965), and his latest great book, Growth and Fluctuations, 1870-1913 (1978).

In 1963, the British government knighted Lewis in 1963 in honor of his lifelong achievements.

In 1979, Lewis was jointly awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics for his pioneering work to model the economic forces that impact developing countries.
