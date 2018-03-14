Google celebrates Pi day with doodle

The Google doodle is celebrating Pi day in honour of the never ending sequence of numbers that forms a cornerstone of mathematics.

Pi day is celebrated on March 14, or 3/14, the first three numbers of Pi. Coincidentally, this is also the birthday of the legendary theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. Google states that this year is the 30th year of celebrating Pi day, as it was first recognised by physicist Larry Shaw in 1988.

Pi is the ratio between a circle’s circumference and its diameter. Close to a trillion places have been calculated of pi and since it is an irrational number, it can go upto infinity.

However, many people take it up as a challenge to count up to several hundred of decimal places of pi.

Also, the education office of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California is hosting its fifth annual the "Pi in the Sky" challenge.

This will involve unique challenges that NASA scientists face, though tuned for children between the fifth and the twelfth grade to try out. This involves the calculation of Martian earthquakes, the helium rain on Jupiter and the rotation rate of asteroids and even the solar eclipse.

The solutions will be posted on March 15, according to NASA. The website also has a record of the problems from previous years.