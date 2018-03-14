App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 14, 2018 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google celebrates Pi day with doodle

Pi day is celebrated on March 14, or 3/14, the first three numbers of Pi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Google doodle is celebrating Pi day in honour of the never ending sequence of numbers that forms a cornerstone of mathematics.

Pi day is celebrated on March 14, or 3/14, the first three numbers of Pi. Coincidentally, this is also the birthday of the legendary theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. Google states that this year is the 30th year of celebrating Pi day, as it was first recognised by physicist Larry Shaw in 1988.

Pi is the ratio between a circle’s circumference and its diameter. Close to a trillion places have been calculated of pi and since it is an irrational number, it can go upto infinity.

However, many people take it up as a challenge to count up to several hundred of decimal places of pi.

Also, the education office of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California is hosting its fifth annual the "Pi in the Sky" challenge.

This will involve unique challenges that NASA scientists face, though tuned for children between the fifth and the twelfth grade to try out. This involves the calculation of Martian earthquakes, the helium rain on Jupiter and the rotation rate of asteroids and even the solar eclipse.

The solutions will be posted on March 15, according to NASA. The website also has a record of the problems from previous years.

tags #Current Affairs #Google #Pi day #world

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC