Google celebrates International Women's Day with comic strips based on everyday struggles of women

The Google doodle for this year's Women's Day shares twelve unique stories from artists around the world.

The stories are a series of comic strips that appreciate the daily struggles of women, and the solidarity they have in the face of such struggles. They come with the hastag "HerStoryOurStory"

Two such stories are from India. “Aarthi the Amazing” by the artist Isuri is based on a day in the life of Aarthi — a single fisherwoman with two children. She starts off her day by catching the largest fish she can find after which her children wake up and she lights a lamp for the gods.

This is followed by her cutting and drying the fish, milking the cows, sending her kids off to school and making baskets to hold her wares to sell off to the market. At the market, she finds that she falls short of the money she needs.

A trader at the market offers her money for cleaning up his shop, after which a careworn-Aarthi returns home by sundown. Aarthi’s children tell her stories, as she gets ready for the next round of fishing at the crack of dawn.

Other stories talk about parenting, depression, coping with one’s struggles, and finding one’s self.

Another story by Pakistani artist Saffa Khan appreciates how her life growing up in Pakistan was a happy one due to the safe and loving environment given to her and her siblings by her mother.

The first official women’s day was celebrated on March 8, 1910 at an International Woman's Conference to become "International Woman's Day."

The Soviet Union was the first country to make International Women’s day a holiday after women gained suffrage in 1917. International Women’s Day is taken up as an official holiday, or a holiday for only for women in several countries across the world.

The United Nations officially adopted International Women’s Day in 1975.