Google, Amazon lobbyists helped US shape new Indo-Pacific trade framework

Bloomberg
May 03, 2023 / 06:37 AM IST

Officials with the US Trade Representative invited Amazon and Google lobbyists early last year to meet personally with Sarah Bianchi, the deputy trade representative, according to emails obtained by Senator Elizabeth Warren and shared with Bloomberg News.

US trade officials have solicited the advice of lobbyists for Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and other major technology companies to help craft the new Indo-Pacific trade framework.

World news,Google,Amazon,USThat gave the companies insight into the confidential talks long before the public knew about the 14-nation economic initiative, known as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

“We wanted to speak with experts like yourself to get your thoughts and feedback on our Indo-Pacific Economic Framework strategy and to further discuss the digital element of the strategy,” an assistant to Bianchi wrote in an email to Google.

The emails were obtained by the advocacy group Demand Progress via a public-records request and shared with Warren’s office. Warren’s office issued a report on the ties between the big tech companies and USTR as advocates increasingly scrutinize corporate influence over digital trade policy.