Goldman's top picks in MSCI China Index face rocky path amid Covid-19 surge: Report

Goldman Sachs believes that stocks represented in the MSCI China Index will produce a 22 percent gain for investors over a 12-month horizon, South China Morning Post reported on November 28. Several events in the past week reflect that the future is brimming with challenges for China, it added.

Market fatigue last week was brought on by record Covid-19 cases, expanding lockdowns in Beijing and elsewhere, and labour strife in Foxconn's "iPhone City" in Zhengzhou. They served as a reminder that China’s economic reopening targets remain "guesswork" for now, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.3 percent for its first weekly loss since November, while the MSCI China Index plummeted 3.0 percent this week. Together, these two indices cover equities worth $2.3 trillion yuan listed on domestic and offshore markets. Goldman's selection of 30 primarily consumer-related stocks saw a decline of 4 percent since the US bank revised its list on November 6, according to South China Morning Post's calculations.

On Thursday, the National Health Commission reported 31,444 Covid-19 infections, exceeding 30,000 for the third day in a row. Before to the most recent flare-up, 29,137 cases on April 13 stood at an all time high since the Wuhan outbreak in early 2020.

Also read | Beijing covid cases remain elevated after doubling over weekend Credit Suisse said in its 2023 outlook report last week, “The entire process of China’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions will be gradual, which may disappoint foreign investors hoping for a rapid reopening.” While adding, “Turning positive on China equities will require a more substantive easing of the zero-Covid policy and substantially more support for the property sector.” Different levels of movement restrictions have been imposed in a number of places in and around Beijing. Frontline officials have been startled by the violent rallies against working conditions and Covid-19 limitations in Zhengzhou, where Apple contractor Foxconn runs the largest iPhone production in central China. Over the course of the three weeks, 19 of Goldman's picks fell, while 11 gained. Xi'an International Medical Investment increased 20 percent while Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotels fell 16 percent. Half of Goldman's recommended stocks with buy ratings declined by 4.4 percent, including Galaxy Entertainment and China Tourism Group Duty Free. Also read | China's zero-Covid policy sparks rare widespread protests Furthermore Goldman also said that stricter virus controls which have sparked protests all over the country may cause China to stop its zero-Covid policy before April, earlier than most people had anticipated. Hui Shan, the bank's head economist for China, stated in a note late on Sunday that there is a 30 percent chance that China may reopen before the second quarter of 2023. “The central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more Covid outbreaks,” she wrote.

Moneycontrol News

