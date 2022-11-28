 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goldman's top picks in MSCI China Index face rocky path amid Covid-19 surge: Report

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Goldman's selection of 30 primarily consumer-related stocks saw a decline of 4 percent since the US bank revised its list on November 6, according to South China Morning Post's calculations.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.3 percent for its first weekly loss since November, while the MSCI China Index plummeted 3.0 percent this week.

Goldman Sachs believes that stocks represented in the MSCI China Index will produce a 22 percent gain for investors over a 12-month horizon, South China Morning Post reported on November 28. Several events in the past week reflect that the future is brimming with challenges for China, it added.

Market fatigue last week was brought on by record Covid-19 cases, expanding lockdowns in Beijing and elsewhere, and labour strife in Foxconn's "iPhone City" in Zhengzhou. They served as a reminder that China’s economic reopening targets remain "guesswork" for now, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Also read | Clashes in Shanghai as COVID protests flare across China

On Thursday, the National Health Commission reported 31,444 Covid-19 infections, exceeding 30,000 for the third day in a row. Before to the most recent flare-up, 29,137 cases on April 13 stood at an all time high since the Wuhan outbreak in early 2020.