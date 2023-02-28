 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Goldman’s digital-asset team open to hiring for Blockchain platform

Bloomberg
Feb 28, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

In an interview, the team’s global head Mathew McDermott said the bank remains “hugely supportive” of exploring blockchain applications and that the digital-asset division will hire “as appropriate” this year.

Rows of colored high end data cables are seen feeding into racks of computer servers inside a comms room at an office in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. Vodafone Group Plc will ask telecommunications regulator Ofcom to guarantee that U.K. wireless carriers, which rely on BT's fiber network to transmit voice and data traffic across the country, are treated fairly when BT sets prices and connects their broadcasting towers. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s digital-asset team signaled it’s open to bolstering staff strength and flagged the potential for blockchain technology to improve the functioning of markets such as private equity.

In an interview, the team’s global head Mathew McDermott said the bank remains “hugely supportive” of exploring blockchain applications and that the digital-asset division will hire “as appropriate” this year.

McDermott was speaking last week in Hong Kong after the city utilized Goldman’s tokenization platform, GS DAP, to sell inaugural digital green bonds. His team is now some 70-strong compared with four members in 2020 when he took charge of it.

Goldman as a whole embarked on one of its biggest rounds of job reductions ever last month, cutting about 3,200 positions. The crypto sector is also reeling from thousands of layoffs after a $1.5 trillion market crash in 2022 and the implosion of the FTX exchange. While token prices have steadied recently, crypto hiring remains the exception rather than the rule.