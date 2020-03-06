App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Goldman Sachs unit in talks to buy stake in Permira: Report

Petershill, an arm of Goldman that invests in alternative-investment firms, would pay 500 million euros (433.04 million pounds), for a minority stake in Permira, according to the report.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in talks to buy a stake in private equity firm Permira, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Petershill, an arm of Goldman that invests in alternative-investment firms, would pay 500 million euros (433.04 million pounds), for a minority stake in Permira, according to the report.

The potential deal would value Permira at more than $5 billion, WSJ said.

Close
Goldman Sachs and Permira did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 07:35 am

tags #Goldman Sachs #Permira #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.