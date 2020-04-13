App
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 10:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Goldman Sachs still sees crude prices falling after OPEC+ deal

Goldman Sachs said on Sunday that the deal between major oil producers to cut output by nearly 10 million barrels per day is 'historic yet insufficient,' adding that no deal would be enough to offset the sharp drop

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Goldman Sachs said on Sunday that the deal between major oil producers to cut output by nearly 10 million barrels per day is 'historic yet insufficient,' adding that no deal would be enough to offset the sharp drop in demand already occurring.

The investment bank still expects oil prices to fall in coming weeks as storage fills rapidly even as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies came to an agreement to drastically cut world supply.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 10:35 am

tags #Goldman Sachs #Oil prices #OPEC #World News

