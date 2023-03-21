 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goldman Sachs sees risk of 'permanent destruction' in demand for AT1 bonds

Mar 21, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Some $17 billion worth of AT1 Credit Suisse bonds will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of a rescue merger with UBS (UBSG.S).

The decision by Swiss authorities to wipe out Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds could reduce demand for this type of bonds in the long term, a Goldman Sachs strategist said, but risk of contagion across credit markets was limited due to the relative niche nature of the asset class.

Under the deal, holders of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds will get nothing, while shareholders, who usually rank below bondholders in terms of who gets paid when a bank or company collapses, will receive $3.23 billion.

AT1 bonds issued by other European banks fell sharply on Monday as the treatment of Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders highlighted the risks of investing in this type of debt.

The sell-off was a "knee jerk reaction to an outcome that took a lot of people by surprise," Lotfi Karoui, chief credit strategist at Goldman Sachs, told Reuters.