Goldman Sachs says virus outbreak to hit US and China growth

The coronavirus outbreak is likely to hit China's economic growth by 0.4 percentage point in 2020 and will potentially drag the U.S. economy lower as well, due to lower tourism and exports, investment bank Goldman Sachs said on Friday.
Goldman Sachs revised down China's 2020 GDP growth expectations to 5.5% from 5.9%.