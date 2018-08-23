App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 07:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Goldman Sachs opens digital consumer bank in Britain

Since its launch in the United States in 2016 the digital bank has accumulated more than $20 billion in deposits.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Goldman Sachs has opened its digital consumer savings platform Marcus to its own staff in Britain ahead of a wider roll-out to the public in the coming weeks, according to an internal memo sent to staff on Thursday and seen by Reuters.

Since its launch in the United States in 2016 the digital bank has accumulated more than $20 billion in deposits, as Goldman seeks to diversify its sources of funding and compete with rival US lenders that have full retail banks.

The bank will offer an online savings account to customers in Britain, Goldman Sachs told staff in the memo, and forms part of the bank's strategy to grow its consumer business.

The move pits the US investment banking giant against incumbent British lenders such as HSBC and Barclays, as well as startup digital players such as Atom Bank and Tandem, which also offer savings accounts via mobile apps.

Goldman has said it may seek to expand its consumer bank through acquisitions or even buying a traditional lender.

The US bank got into consumer banking much later than big US banking peers, and analysts have said over the years that acquiring a big retail lender would help even out volatile results from businesses such as trading and investment banking.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 07:32 pm

