Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco

Reuters
Dec 06, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

FTX's implosion has heightened the need for more trustworthy, regulated cryptocurrency players, and big banks see an opportunity to pick up business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters.

Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to buy or invest in crypto companies after the collapse of the FTX exchange hit valuations and dampened investor interest.

Goldman is doing due diligence on a number of different crypto firms, he added, without giving details.

"We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly," McDermott said in an interview last month.

FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on Nov. 11 after its dramatic collapse, sparking fears of contagion and amplifying calls for more crypto regulation.

"It's definitely set the market back in terms of sentiment, there's absolutely no doubt of that," McDermott said. "FTX was a poster child in many parts of the ecosystem. But to reiterate, the underlying technology continues to perform."