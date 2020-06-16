App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goldman Sachs bullish on tech companies, bearish on energy stocks

According to Goldman's US equity strategist David Kostin, the firm would avoid the energy sector, which has been the "biggest laggard" so far in 2020, over the coming weeks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Global financial services company Goldman Sachs is expecting the technology sector to outperform peers in the near term but scribes a negative outlook for the energy sector.

According to Goldman's US equity strategist David Kostin, the firm would avoid the energy sector, which has been the "biggest laggard" so far in 2020, over the coming weeks.

In a research note, Kostin said that the "remarkable rally" of the last three months fueled by the combination of incremental data improvement and "extraordinary" policy support is sufficient to assure the forward-looking market that the "earnings damage resulting from the virus will ultimately be short-lived".

"Many of our client discussions have centred on the apparent disconnect between financial assets and the economy,” Kostin said. “Most institutional investors have been stunned by the juxtaposition of the sharpest GDP contraction on record with a 36% market rally, as have we."

After a shoddy opening, the US equities mustered a gradual rally on Monday and managed to end in the positive territory.  Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with gains of 0.62 percent, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged  0.83 percent and 1.43 percent, respectively.

Last week, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose to a new record-high crossing 10,000 levels for the first time. The index, which has a tech bias, was elevated by record rallies in US technology majors - Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Goldman Sachs #markets #world

