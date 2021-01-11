MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Goldman, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley to delist some Hong Kong products after US ban

The products are linked to telecom companies China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom and local indexes including the benchmark Hang Seng Index, the three investment banks said in filings to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Sunday evening.

Reuters
January 11, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST
Rank: 6 | Company: Goldman Sachs (Image: Reuters)

Rank: 6 | Company: Goldman Sachs (Image: Reuters)

US banks Goldman Sachs JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley will delist 500 Hong Kong-listed structured products, following a U.S. ban on investments in companies Washington deems linked to China's military.

The products are linked to telecom companies China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom and local indexes including the benchmark Hang Seng Index, the three investment banks said in filings to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Sunday evening.

The delistings follow statements last week by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) clarifying a November order from President Donald Trump that banned Americans from investing in Chinese companies that the U.S. considers to have links with China's military, the filings said.

OFAC guidance cited in some of the filings said the three telecom companies were specifically included in the initial executive order.

Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said in a statement it was "working closely with the relevant issuers to ensure orderly delisting, and facilitate buyback arrangements being arranged by the issuers."

Close

Related stories

There are over 12,000 structured products listed in Hong Kong issued by 15 companies.

Hong Kong's markets watchdog, the Securities and Futures Commission, said it had stressed to the investment banks that "any action taken by them should be necessary, fair, and having regard to the best interest of investors and integrity of the market, and that investors should also be properly informed as appropriate."

Index providers MSCI Inc, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones Indices said last week they would cut the three Chinese telecom companies from benchmarks wiping a combined $5.6 billion off the value of their Hong Kong-traded shares on Friday.

The New York Stock Exchange - after some flip-flopping - last week said it would delist the three firms' U.S.-traded American Depositary Receipts on Monday.

China's foreign ministry has previously said it firmly opposes what it called U.S. abuse of its power to oppress Chinese companies.
Reuters
TAGS: #World News
first published: Jan 11, 2021 08:28 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.