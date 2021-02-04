MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Golden Globes 2021: See the full list of nominees

Nominations for the Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were announced on Wednesday. The awards ceremony, hosted by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will be held on February 28.

Reuters
February 04, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST
77th Golden Globe Awards - Photo Room - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2020 - Sandra Bullock poses backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake - HP1EG160COZK2

77th Golden Globe Awards - Photo Room - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2020 - Sandra Bullock poses backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake - HP1EG160COZK2


Nominations for the Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were announced on Wednesday. The awards ceremony, hosted by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will be held on February 28.

Following is a list of key film nominations:

BEST DRAMA

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Mank”

Close

Related stories

“The Father”

“Promising Young Woman”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Palm Springs”

“Music”

“The Prom”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Chadwick Boseman - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins - “The Father”

Riz Ahmed - “Sound of Metal”

Gary Oldman - “Mank”

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Carey Mulligan - “Promising Young Woman”

Frances McDormand - “Nomadland”

Vanessa Kirby - “Pieces of a Woman”

Viola Davis - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day - “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Sacha Baron Cohen - “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Dev Patel - “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

James Corden - “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda - “Hamilton”

Andy Samberg - “Palm Springs”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Maria Bakalova - “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Michelle Pfeiffer - “French Exit”

Kate Hudson - “Music”

Rosamund Pike - “I Care a Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy - “Emma”

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao - “Nomadland”

Aaron Sorkin - “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Regina King - “One Night in Miami”

David Fincher - “Mank”

Emerald Fennell - “Promising Young Woman”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya - “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen - “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Jared Leto - “The Little Things”

Bill Murray - “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr. - “One Night in Miami”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman - “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried - “Mank”

Jodie Foster - “The Mauritanian”

Glenn Close - “Hillbilly Elegy”

Helena Zengel - “News of the World”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“La Llorona” (France, Guatemala)

“The Life Ahead” (Italy)

“Minari” (USA)

“Two of Us” - (USA, France)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Fight for You” - “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” - “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Io Si (Seen)” -“The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now” - “One Night in Miami”

“Tigress & Tweed” - “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Reuters
TAGS: #World News
first published: Feb 4, 2021 08:52 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.