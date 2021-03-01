Golden Globes 2021: Nomadland, Chadwick Boseman win laurels: Here's the full list of winners

Golden Globe Awards 2021 (Image: Twitter/@goldenglobes)

The 78th Annual Golden Globes award night came in limping on February 28 because of tech glitches, the challenges of a first-ever bi-coastal ceremony, and a ton of pre-event controversy. However, it somehow managed to pull it off, awarding the best movies and television and streaming series of 2020.

Nomadland, a moving drama about van dwellers, directed by Chloe Zhao's and Borat 2, a satire by Sacha Baron Cohen won top movie honours at a scaled-down virtual ceremony at the Golden Globes, which was held bi-coastally due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Zhao, a Chinese-American filmmaker, also won the best director trophy, becoming the only second woman director and the first woman director of Asian descent to win at the Globes.

Boseman, who died last year at the age of 43 following a four-year-long private battle with colon cancer, won the award in the best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama category. Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward, accepted the award, his first Globe, on the actor's behalf.

Check out the full list of 78th Golden Globe Awards winners below:

> Best motion picture — drama: Nomadland

> Best motion picture — musical or comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

> Best actor in a motion picture — drama: Chadwick Boseman

> Best actress in a motion picture — drama: Andra Day

> Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Jodie Foster

> Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen

> Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy: Rosamund Pike

> Best director — motion picture: Chloé Zhao

> Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television: The Queen’s Gambit

> Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television: Mark Ruffalo

> Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television: Anya Taylor-Joy

> Supporting actor — television: John Boyega

> Supporting actress — television: Gillian Anderson

> Television series — drama: The Crown

> Motion picture — foreign language: Minari

> Actor in a television series – drama: Josh O’Connor

> Actress in a television series — drama: Emma Corrin

> Television series — musical or comedy: Schitt’s Creek

> Actor in a television series — musical or comedy: Jason Sudeikis

> Actress in a television series — musical or comedy: Catherine O’Hara

> Original song — motion picture: Io Si (Seen)

> Original score — motion picture: Soul

> Screenplay — motion picture: Aaron Sorkin

> Motion picture — animated: Soul

> Supporting actor in a motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya