App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold steady as dollar gains; US, China tensions resurface

Spot gold was steady at $1,698.56 per ounce by 0337 GMT, having gained more than 1% on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on China.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices were little changed on Monday, as the dollar firmed, but rising U.S.-China tensions over the coronavirus kept bullion underpinned near the key $1,700 level.

Spot gold was steady at $1,698.56 per ounce by 0337 GMT, having gained more than 1% on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on China.

US gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,708.80 per ounce.

Close

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the virus emerged from a Chinese laboratory.

related news

"Some sort of fears are there that the trade war might be ignited and such events are good for gold. All these comments from officials indicate a new round of hostility as far as the trade is concerned with China," said Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that raising tariffs on China is "certainly an option" as he considers ways to retaliate for the spread of the coronavirus out of Wuhan, China.

Gold rose about 18% last year as the prolonged trade dispute between Washington and Beijing increased demand for the safe haven amid interest rates cuts by the U.S. central bank.

The tariff threat weighed on the Chinese yuan against the dollar, with the U.S. currency moving away from a more-than one-month low, making gold costlier for investors holding other currencies.

"U.S. dollar demand is competing for safe-haven lustre in Asia this morning," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp, in a note.

On the macro front, investors will be watching out for the April U.S. jobs report due on Friday.

"Beyond the rhetoric from Washington we would expect gold to consolidate until the non-farm payrolls figures are out. A decline in the (unemployment) numbers wouldn't be good for gold prices," Phillip Futures' Sandu said.

The Federal Reserve has kept the benchmark interest rates at near zero to prop up the virus-hit economy, with other central banks and governments taking similar measures to cushion their economies from the impact of the pandemic.

The widespread fiscal and monetary impetus will support bullion in the longer term as it is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, analysts said.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 1.1% to $1,919.55 per ounce. Platinum slipped 0.1%, to $759.79, while silver eased 0.2% to $14.91 per ounce.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 11:35 am

tags #China #Gold #USA #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: From A to Z, here's a glossary to help you brush up your COVID-19 vocabulary

Coronavirus pandemic: From A to Z, here's a glossary to help you brush up your COVID-19 vocabulary

Coronavirus crisis | Dos and Don'ts for lockdown 3.0

Coronavirus crisis | Dos and Don'ts for lockdown 3.0

Coronavirus impact | Smartphone shipments in India hit zero in April 2020

Coronavirus impact | Smartphone shipments in India hit zero in April 2020

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.