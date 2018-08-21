App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold prices extend gains as dollar sags after Donald Trump remarks

Trump said on Monday he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve under his own appointee, Chairman Jerome Powell, for raising interest rates and said the US central bank should do more to help him to boost the economy.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices rose on the back of a weaker US dollar on Tuesday, extending gains into a third session after US president Donald Trump said he was "not thrilled" with the US Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.

Spot gold  was up 0.3 percent at $1,193.97.24 an ounce at 0054 GMT. It climbed 0.5 percent in the previous session. US gold futures were up 0.5 percent at $1,200.60 an ounce.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, was down 0.4 percent at 95.494. The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 109.86 yen.

Trump said on Monday he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve under his own appointee, Chairman Jerome Powell, for raising interest rates and said the US central bank should do more to help him to boost the economy.

related news

Asian stocks were capped in the wake of those comments from Trump and after he accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday he was maintaining his expectation for one more interest rate hike this year, as trade tensions and international events add some downside risk to an otherwise strong US outlook.

US businesses have a message for the Trump administration: New tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports will force Americans to pay more for items they use throughout their daily lives, from cradles to first bicycles and wedding dresses to coffins.

Turkish authorities detained two men suspected of shooting at the US Embassy in the capital Ankara on Monday, in an attack that coincides with increased tensions between the two NATO allies over the trial of a US pastor in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Trump also said he did not expect much progress from trade talks with China this week in Washington.

China, seeking to skirt US sanctions, will use oil tankers from Iran for its purchases of that country's crude, throwing Tehran a lifeline while European companies such as France's Total are walking away due to fear of reprisals from Washington.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 11:22 am

tags #China #Commodities #Gold #Market news #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.