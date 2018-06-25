App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold prices climb as dollar weakens on EU-US trade woes

US gold futures for August delivery were 0.2 percent higher at $1,273.60 per ounce.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Gold prices edged up on Monday as a buoyant euro kept the dollar off its 11-month highs, with trade issues between the United States and the European Union further supporting the bullion.

Fundamentals

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,271.79 an ounce, as of 0059 GMT.

US gold futures for August delivery were 0.2 percent higher at $1,273.60 per ounce.

related news

US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to escalate a trade war with Europe by imposing a 20 percent tariff on all US imports of European Union-assembled cars.

The euro on Monday kept the dollar away from an 11-month high, with trade issues between the United States and the European Union seen deciding the near-term direction for the currencies. The single currency was lifted after Friday's upbeat German and French business activity data and fresh assurances by Italian politicians that their nation would not leave the single currency.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The European Union will respond to any US move to raise tariffs on cars made in the bloc, a senior European Commission official said, the latest comments in an escalating trade row.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) urged the world's top central banks to keep lifting interest rates on Sunday, but warned escalating trade tensions between the United States and China could turn into a dangerous downward spiral.

The European Central Bank will end its asset purchases by year-end as scheduled, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said the risk bond-buying will continue into next year was low, even with growth likely to slow and inflation stay tame.

Japan's core inflation remained subdued in May, yet again highlighting how far off the central bank is in hitting its 2 percent price goal despite over five years of massive stimulus.

US protectionism is self-defeating and a "symptom of paranoid delusions" that must not distract China from its path to modernisation, Chinese media said on Friday as Beijing kept up with its war of words with Washington while markets wilted.

The Iranian rial plunged to a record low against the US dollar on the unofficial market on Sunday, continuing its slide amid fears of returning US sanctions after President Donald Trump in May withdrew from a deal on Tehran's nuclear programme.

Speculators trimmed their net long position in COMEX gold to the weakest position in 2-1/2 years in the week to June 19, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

 
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 10:30 am

tags #Commodities #Market news #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.