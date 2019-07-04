App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold edges up on lower US yields, rate-cut hopes

Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,419.23 per ounce, as of 0426 GMT. Prices touched $1,435.99 on July 3, their highest since June 25.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices inched up on July 4, supported by a decline in US Treasury yields amid prospects of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while investors sought direction from upcoming US non-farm payrolls data.

Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,419.23 per ounce, as of 0426 GMT. Prices touched $1,435.99 on July 3, their highest since June 25.

US gold futures ticked up 0.1% to $1,421.8 an ounce.

Close

This is a market that expects interest rate cuts, mainly in line with expectations the European Central Bank's next chief would stay dovish, said Helen Lau, analyst, Argonaut Securities.

related news

"Also the US 10-year yield has dropped so low that it makes gold more appealing."

European Union leaders' nomination of IMF Chief Christine Lagarde as Mario Draghi's replacement at the helm of the European Central Bank reinforced expectations of monetary policy easing in the bloc.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump nominated Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the US Federal Reserve Board - both candidates are seen as dovish in their policy stance.

US Treasury yields fell on July 3 with 10-year yields hitting their lowest in over 2-1/2 years as euro zone yields tumbled on record lows.

Lower yields and expectations of Fed cutting interest rates at its July 30-31 meeting weighed on the dollar. However, Asian stocks tracking sharp gains on the Wall Street, provided headwinds to the bullion's price.

The market's next focus is on Friday's US non-farm payrolls for June, which economists expect to have risen by 160,000 in June, compared with 75,000 in May.

"Next up for the gold rally is the US employment report, nothing short of an incredible number of jobs and wages over the forecast will be enough to dampen the Fed interest rate cut narrative that is keeping the yellow metal on the rise," Alfonso Esparza, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

A report by a payrolls processor ADP showed US companies added jobs in June, but fewer than what analysts had forecast, raising concerns the labour market is softening.

On the technical front, spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,435 per ounce, leading to gains in the $1,443-$1,456 range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

US markets will remain shut on July 4 for Independence Day holiday.

Silver was up 0.1% at $15.31 per ounce, and platinum dipped 0.3% to $834.36 per ounce.

Palladium fell 0.4% to $1,565.00 per ounce. The metal touched an over three-month peak of $1,574 on July 3.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 10:42 am

tags #Commodities #Gold #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.