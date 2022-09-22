 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Goal is to obtain negotiated peace on Russia/Ukraine conflict: French President Emmanuel Macron

Reuters
Sep 22, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

Emmanuel Macron also told French TV station BFM TV that France wanted Ukraine to resist attacks from Russia and for Ukraine to recover its sovereignty.

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the goal remained in place over obtaining a negotiated peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Macron also told French TV station BFM TV that France wanted Ukraine to resist attacks from Russia and for Ukraine to recover its sovereignty.

Macron said earlier this week that plans announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a partial military mobilisation linked to the war in Ukraine were a "mistake" and will further isolate the country.

Reuters
TAGS: #Emmanuel Macron #France #French #Russia #Ukraine #World News
first published: Sep 22, 2022 02:35 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.