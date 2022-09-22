English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: 1 Day to go |Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Goal is to obtain negotiated peace on Russia/Ukraine conflict: French President Emmanuel Macron

    Emmanuel Macron also told French TV station BFM TV that France wanted Ukraine to resist attacks from Russia and for Ukraine to recover its sovereignty.

    Reuters
    September 22, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
    French President Emmanuel Macron

    French President Emmanuel Macron

    French President Emmanuel Macron said that the goal remained in place over obtaining a negotiated peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

    Macron also told French TV station BFM TV that France wanted Ukraine to resist attacks from Russia and for Ukraine to recover its sovereignty.

    Macron said earlier this week that plans announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a partial military mobilisation linked to the war in Ukraine were a "mistake" and will further isolate the country.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Emmanuel Macron #France #French #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 02:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.