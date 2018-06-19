App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global tariff war: Here's how US trade partners have responded so far

Trade partners, including India, have retaliated by raising tariff on US imports

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US has imposed tariff of 10 percent on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods, further escalating economic tensions between the two countries.

This comes on top of the existing 25 percent tariff on USD 50 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Fears of a global trade war began after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminium imports.

A trade war typically stems from a country's protectionist measures, which causes the country's trade partners to strike back with tit-for-tat measures.

Here's a look at how other US trade partners have responded so far:

US allies strike back with tariffs on US imports

US allies such as the European Union (EU), Canada and Mexico have imposed tit-for-tat measures after Trump refused to exempt them from the steel and aluminium tariff.

The EU, Canada and Mexico had initially been given a temporary reprieve from the tariff.

Mexico had said it "deeply regrets and disapproves",  The Guardian reports.

The EU has already retaliated with tariff on US imports such as Levi's jeans, Harley-Davidson motorbikes and bourbon whiskey, which will come into effect in July.

Canada, too, has imposed tariff on about USD 12.8 billion worth of US imports, which include a wide range of products. Some of these products are steel, aluminium, yogurt, pizza, whiskey and tablecloth.

India hits back with tariff on Harley Davidson bikes 

India, too, has responded to Trump's tariff on steel and aluminium. India last week placed tariff on USD 240 million worth of US imports, which include 30 products.

The 30 items mentioned include chickpeas, lentils, almonds, apples, some metal products and high-capacity motorbikes including Harley Davidson bikes.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 01:53 pm

