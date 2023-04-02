 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global Pharma recalls 50,000 tubes of contaminated eye drops in US: USFDA

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

As per its latest Enforcement Report, the US health regulator noted that the Chennai-based drug firm is recalling the affected lot of eye lubricant for artificial tears which have been linked to vision loss in the US.

Global Pharma Healthcare is recalling 50,000 tubes of eye drops in the US market due to bacterial contamination, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The lot has been manufactured by Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare and distributed in the US market by New York-based Delsam Pharma, the USFDA said.

Stating the reason for recall, the US health regulator said: "FDA analysis found unopened tubes to be contaminated with bacteria." The company initiated the Class I recall on February 24 this year.