Global outage, New Zealand shootout live stream: Facebook's cup of woes worsens

March has been a tough month for Facebook. First, US senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren suggested that big companies including Facebook and Amazon should be broken up, as they butcher competition. Then came the worst global outage of Facebook and Instagram.

But, the social media company was hit the worst when a massacre in New Zealand on March 15, which killed 50 people, was live-streamed on Facebook. There was a global uproar about the way social media companies censor information on their platforms. Facebook said that it removed 1.2 million uploads of the video from its platform within 24 hours, but that did not repair the damage.

"Hedge funds who were previously complacent about the recent negative headlines are raising eyebrows on the news overnight," Jahanara Nissar, an analyst at Lynx Equity Strategies, is quoted by Bloomberg. She added that two senior executives of the company quitting also raises concerns for Facebook.

On March 15, Facebook shares fell 2.5 percent to close at $165.98, their worst day in over 2 months.

After the horrific incident, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern seeks to get in touch with Facebook about its live-streaming rules. Trends on Twitter suggest that Facebook garnered the most negative sentiment on the day of the attack in nearly eight months. While trends change every day according to a number of tweets, Facebook has not been doing too well in these numbers since July 2018.

Mark Zuckerberg has drawn flak over poor management of users' data and violation of privacy over the past year. After Warren's comments about breaking up big companies, Facebook reportedly pulled down her ads from its platform. This was in contrast with Zuckerberg's claim that his website is a place for public debate and diverse opinions.

Facebook is undergoing investigations across the world with relation to political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which harvested personal information of Facebook users via third party apps and used it for political purposes.

Zuckerberg, in a recent blog post, announced that he would make Facebook into a private and encrypted communication channel like messaging app WhatsApp. The announcement came as a response to the pressure on Facebook to right its wrongs regarding data privacy. It was surprising as the platform always boasted of its public sharing.