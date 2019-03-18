App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global outage, New Zealand shootout live stream: Facebook's cup of woes worsens

Trends on Twitter suggest that Facebook garnered the most negative sentiment on the day of the attack in nearly eight months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

March has been a tough month for Facebook. First, US senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren suggested that big companies including Facebook and Amazon should be broken up, as they butcher competition. Then came the worst global outage of Facebook and Instagram.

But, the social media company was hit the worst when a massacre in New Zealand on March 15, which killed 50 people, was live-streamed on Facebook. There was a global uproar about the way social media companies censor information on their platforms. Facebook said that it removed 1.2 million uploads of the video from its platform within 24 hours, but that did not repair the damage.

"Hedge funds who were previously complacent about the recent negative headlines are raising eyebrows on the news overnight," Jahanara Nissar, an analyst at Lynx Equity Strategies, is quoted by Bloomberg. She added that two senior executives of the company quitting also raises concerns for Facebook.

On March 15, Facebook shares fell 2.5 percent to close at $165.98, their worst day in over 2 months.

related news

After the horrific incident, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern seeks to get in touch with Facebook about its live-streaming rules. Trends on Twitter suggest that Facebook garnered the most negative sentiment on the day of the attack in nearly eight months. While trends change every day according to a number of tweets, Facebook has not been doing too well in these numbers since July 2018.

Mark Zuckerberg has drawn flak over poor management of users' data and violation of privacy over the past year. After Warren's comments about breaking up big companies, Facebook reportedly pulled down her ads from its platform. This was in contrast with Zuckerberg's claim that his website is a place for public debate and diverse opinions.

Facebook is undergoing investigations across the world with relation to political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which harvested personal information of Facebook users via third party apps and used it for political purposes.

Zuckerberg, in a recent blog post, announced that he would make Facebook into a private and encrypted communication channel like messaging app WhatsApp. The announcement came as a response to the pressure on Facebook to right its wrongs regarding data privacy. It was surprising as the platform always boasted of its public sharing.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #Companies #Facebook #social media #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Kalank' Song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is a thrilling Dance Off Between M ...

Alleged iPhone XI Leak With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module S ...

'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Se ...

Manohar Parrikar: A Chief Minister, A Defence Minister, A Technocrat & ...

Sara Ali Khan Goes for a Bike Ride With Kartik Aaryan, Twitter Schools ...

All Goa Congress MLAs Will Meet Governor Mridula Sinha Day to Stake Cl ...

Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expe ...

Security Remains an 'Absolute Priority' for World Cup - Richardson

Bhai to All Goans, Elder Brother to Me: Nitin Gokhale's Heartfelt Good ...

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Manohar Parrikar to be accorded state funeral with full military honou ...

New Zealand attack: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern likely to discuss li ...

DMK names ex-ministers Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,500; auto ...

DHFL rises above 5% after Warburg Pincus acquires stake in Avanse Fina ...

Mindtree gains 2% as company considers share buyback to avert L&T's 'h ...

Key things to know about Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Congress fails to seize opportunity created by Citizenship Amendment B ...

Kanpur tanneries forced to shut for Kumbh Mela, still wait for govt or ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant sacks lawyer to represent himself ...

Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that ar ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Terror, trade and technology: India has the potential to build Tier 2 ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Aryan Khan enjoys a snowy vacation amid the mountains of France

A rare sight! Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra get clicked by paps

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.