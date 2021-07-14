Global interest in Tokyo Games muted: Poll

Image: AFP

Global interest in the Tokyo Olympics is muted, an Ipsos poll of 28 countries showed, amid concerns over COVID-19 in Japan and withdrawals of high-profile athletes, with the host country among the most disinterested.

The poll released on Tuesday (Jul 13) found a global average of 46 per cent interest in the Games, but excitement varied across markets, with less than 35 per cent in Japan.

The pandemic-hit Olympics, due to start in nine days, have lost public support amid lingering concerns over infection risks and a state of emergency being declared in Tokyo, despite organisers promising strict coronavirus measures.

Spectators have been barred from attending all Olympic events in Tokyo and surrounding regions and Japanese officials are asking residents to watch the Games on TV to keep the movement of people to a minimum.

Only 22 per cent of Japanese say the Games should go ahead, the Ipsos survey showed.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said a sufficient number of hospitals combined with a speed-up in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout among the elderly meant the city will be able to hold "safe and secure" Olympics.